Zydus Wellness shares jump 7% on UK firm buyout
Zydus Wellness shares shot up 7% on Monday after the company announced it's buying UK-based Comfort Click for £239 million.
This move marks Zydus's entry into Europe's huge vitamins and supplements market, valued at £11 billion.
The deal is expected to be cash EPS accretive from the outset.
Comfort Click's growth trajectory and strategic fit for Zydus
Comfort Click has been on a growth streak, with revenue expected to jump from £52 million in FY23 to £134 million by FY25.
Their strong presence on e-commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms makes them a great fit for Zydus.
With this acquisition, Zydus gets access to the UK and US markets for its products—and could bring Comfort Click's brands to India too.