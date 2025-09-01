Zydus Wellness shares jump 7% on UK firm buyout

Comfort Click's growth trajectory and strategic fit for Zydus

Comfort Click has been on a growth streak, with revenue expected to jump from £52 million in FY23 to £134 million by FY25.

Their strong presence on e-commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms makes them a great fit for Zydus.

With this acquisition, Zydus gets access to the UK and US markets for its products—and could bring Comfort Click's brands to India too.