'Breach in command chain': Government takes responsibility after NEET cancellation 

The government on Friday took responsibility for a "breach in command chain" after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled following a paper leak. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said after the irregularities that surfaced last time, the Radhakrishnan Committee had been constituted, and "we implemented its recommendations word for word for both 2025 and 2026." "Despite that, this incident occurred," after which the National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to cancel the exam, he said.

Test Re-exam on June 21 He was referring to the high-level committee led by former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan, formed in the aftermath of the 2024 NEET paper leak. The NTA will now conduct the re-examination for the NEET-UG on June 21. He also announced that starting next year, NEET will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to enhance transparency and curb malpractices.

Student focus Government committed to students' future, says Pradhan Pradhan assured students that the government is committed to their future and will not let such malpractices happen again. "We have zero tolerance towards malpractices and this is a long fight against the examination mafia...Various social media handles are trying to spread misinformation, the system is being challenged and in view of this, the investigation has been handed over to the CBI." The CBI will go to the depths of the breach, he added.

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Leak 'Canceled exam in the interest of students' The minister also admitted that questions had been leaked under the guise of "guess papers," prompting a verification process from May 8 to May 11. "When we got clarity and were confirmed that questions had gone out this time on the basis of the leaked paper, we made a decision [to cancel the exam] on May 12 in the interest of the students," he said.

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Agency role NTA's credibility defended by Pradhan Pradhan also defended the NTA's credibility, saying it is accountable and conducts exams for nearly one crore students annually. He stressed that this issue should be seen as a challenge related to the examination process rather than a fault of any institution. To make up for the inconvenience caused by the paper leak, Pradhan announced reforms such as refunding fees paid by students and waiving charges for the upcoming examination.

Exam changes Examination duration increased by 15 minutes In addition to the fee waivers, Pradhan announced that students will be allowed to select their preferred examination city again. This is in light of many candidates possibly having left the city where they appeared for the previous exam. The examination duration has also been increased by 15 minutes to accommodate formalities like signing attendance sheets. "The exam, which was scheduled from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, will now continue till 5.15pm..." he said.