Impersonators giving exam, students checking phones: Malpractices mar NEET retest 

Investigation details

Mobile phone found in washroom ventilator

Despite two rounds of security checks by police teams, the mobile phone remained undetected until the student was caught. The invigilator grew suspicious after the student spent an unusually long time in the washroom. When he sent a few staff members to check, the student was caught red-handed checking his phone. The accused confessed to the act during interrogation. A comprehensive inspection of the device found that he was using Google to look for answers. He is in police custody.