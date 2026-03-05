CBSE cancels Class-10 exams in Middle East; Class-12 test postponed 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has canceled Class 10 board exams and postponed a Class 12 exam for schools affiliated with the board in several Middle Eastern countries. The decision affects Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. CBSE said Class 10 examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, have been canceled. Additionally, the tests that were previously postponed and set for March 2, 5, and 6 have also been canceled.

Result announcement Method of declaring results for Class 10 students awaited The CBSE has said that the method of declaring results for Class 10 students in these regions will be announced separately. For Class 12 students, the exam scheduled for March 7 has been postponed with revised dates to be announced later. The board will review the situation on March 7 and issue further instructions regarding exams from March 9 onward.

Contextual background CBSE's decision amid US-Israel-Iran conflict The CBSE's decision comes in light of the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The board has advised all Class 12 students to remain in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully. This is a rare mid-session disruption for overseas board examinations conducted by CBSE, which usually only alters schedules under extraordinary circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic or extreme weather events.

