CBSE Class 10 second board results declared, 96.78% students pass

The Main Board Examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, while the Second Board Examination was held between May 15 and May 21, 2026.

A total of 6,64,027 candidates registered for the second board examination, with a turnout of 6,63,777 students.

Out of these, a significant number, 5,13,955 students, appeared to improve their scores in the main examination.