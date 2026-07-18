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Home / News / Career News / CBSE Class 10 second board results declared, 96.78% students pass
CBSE Class 10 second board results declared, 96.78% students pass
Students can check their results on DigiLocker Results Portal

CBSE Class 10 second board results declared, 96.78% students pass

By Snehil Singh
Jul 18, 2026
09:05 pm
What's the story

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 10 Second Board Examination for 2026. The overall pass percentage is a commendable 96.78%. Students can check their results on the DigiLocker Results Portal at results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, CBSE introduced a two-board examination system under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, giving students an extra chance to improve their scores.

Exam details

Over 6.6L students registered for 2nd board exam

The Main Board Examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, while the Second Board Examination was held between May 15 and May 21, 2026.

A total of 6,64,027 candidates registered for the second board examination, with a turnout of 6,63,777 students.

Out of these, a significant number, 5,13,955 students, appeared to improve their scores in the main examination.

Result details

Students who appeared to improve scores

The CBSE also reported that 3,08,095 candidates (59.95%) improved their scores in the second examination.

In the compartment category, 1,49,822 students appeared for the exam with a pass percentage of 52.40%. This is an improvement from last year's 48.68%.

Schools can access school-wise results through registered email addresses, while students can download digital academic documents via DigiLocker or the UMANG app.

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Marksheet access

Printed mark sheets will be distributed through schools

Printed mark sheets will be distributed through schools for regular students.

Private candidates will get digital documents via DigiLocker with printed copies sent to their registered addresses.

Those under the Delhi East and West Regional Offices can collect printed documents from their respective examination centers.

Details of post-result services will be announced separately through an official circular.

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Communication channels

CBSE issues advisory for students, parents

The CBSE has advised students and parents against believing unverified social media posts, rumors, or unofficial sources regarding result-related information.

All authentic updates will be issued through official communication channels only.

The board added that candidates facing issues can contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices, Tele-Helplines, or write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in for assistance.

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