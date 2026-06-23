CBSE Class 12 student from Jharkhand scores 500/500 after re-evaluation
What's the story
Avani Kejriwal, a commerce student from Delhi Public School (DPS) SAIL Township in Ranchi, Jharkhand, has achieved a perfect score of 500 out of 500 in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board Examination. Her score was revised after she applied for re-evaluation and got an additional 24 marks. Initially, Avani had scored 95.2% when the results were declared on May 13.
Re-evaluation success
Avani confident she deserved better evaluation
While her family was satisfied with her initial score, Avani was confident that she deserved a better evaluation. She applied for re-evaluation of her answer sheets in English and Business Studies, resulting in an increase of 24 marks. The revised score gave her full marks in all five core commerce subjects: English Core, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, and Applied Mathematics.
Academic strategy
Avani's target-oriented approach to studies
Avani attributed her success to her disciplined, target-oriented study approach. She said she focused on completing two or three planned topics each day without counting hours. The DPS Ranchi Principal Dr Jaya Chauhan congratulated her on this remarkable achievement, calling it a reflection of determination and effective guidance. Avani now plans to pursue higher studies in business management with dreams of becoming an entrepreneur.
Inspiration and impact
Users' response mixed
However, Avani's journey from a 95.2% score to a perfect 500/500 after re-evaluation has sparked discussions. One user wrote, "How come the person who was correcting the English paper could just simply miss 19 marks so easily? Very shocking, but congratulations to this kid." Another said, "Back then, the highest English score would be in only the 70s. Now kids are scoring 100." A third commented, "I can't get this many marks even by cheating."