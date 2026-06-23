CBSE Class 12 student from Jharkhand scores 500/500 after re-evaluation 

Inspiration and impact

Users' response mixed

However, Avani's journey from a 95.2% score to a perfect 500/500 after re-evaluation has sparked discussions. One user wrote, "How come the person who was correcting the English paper could just simply miss 19 marks so easily? Very shocking, but congratulations to this kid." Another said, "Back then, the highest English score would be in only the 70s. Now kids are scoring 100." A third commented, "I can't get this many marks even by cheating."