CBSE makes 3rd language mandatory qualifying subject for Classes-IX, X
What's the story
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the third language a mandatory qualifying subject for Classes IX and X under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Starting from the 2027-28 academic session, students will have to pass a school-based internal assessment in this subject to get their Secondary School Examination pass certificate. However, this assessment won't be part of the Class X board exam.
Assessment details
Major overhaul of CBSE assessment system
The new rule is a major overhaul of the CBSE assessment system.
Students who fail the third language assessment in Class IX will be promoted to Class X, but they will have to clear this pending assessment in the next academic year.
The revised policy will be applicable for students moving to Class IX in 2026-27 and those entering Class X in 2027-28.
Reassessment rules
Students must pass R3 to get Secondary School Examination certificate
The CBSE circular issued on July 10 states that students moving to Class X from the 2027-28 academic session must pass the school-based assessment in the third language, called R3, to get their Secondary School Examination pass certificate.
If a student fails this internal assessment in Class X, schools will conduct a reassessment before final board results are declared.
Promotion policy
Students who fail will be promoted to Class X
The circular also clarifies the policy for Class IX students.
Those who fail the school-based assessment in the third language will still be promoted to Class X during the 2027-28 academic year. However, they must clear this pending assessment while studying in Class X.
This provision ensures that students are not held back in Class IX but still meet language requirements before completing secondary education.
Policy rollout
Writ petition challenging 3-language formula pending in court
The new directive follows an earlier CBSE circular from June 29, which stated the three-language formula would be implemented from Class VI onward starting in the 2026-27 academic session.
Under this framework, students will study three languages, with at least two being native to India.
Students in Classes VII, VIII, and IX who had already opted for an additional foreign language alongside English will also have to learn a third language native to India.