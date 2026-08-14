Delhi University drops Delhi Sultanate from PG syllabus 

These changes are part of the restructuring under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The postgraduate syllabus revision follows similar changes in DU's undergraduate program since 2022-23.

Notably, both "Delhi Sultanate" and "History of North India" courses have similarities with an undergraduate paper, but a faculty member clarified that they aren't comparable.

They said the postgraduate paper on the sultanate has been "a core medieval India paper for....decades," unlike the undergraduate version, which is a "survey course" on Indian history.