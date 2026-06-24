BJP leader Kailash Gahlot's daughter tops CUET UG 2026
What's the story
Devina Gahlot, daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, has topped the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results on June 23, with Devina achieving the highest aggregate score among over 15.68 lakh candidates. She secured the highest aggregate NTA score in five subjects at 1,232.19. She credited her success to smart preparation and conceptual understanding rather than rote memorization.
Study approach
Devina relied on NCERT textbooks for preparation
Devina said she relied heavily on NCERT textbooks. "The questions were based on NCERT. There were more application-based questions," she said, highlighting the exam's focus on conceptual application rather than rote learning. She said students who have prepared thoroughly for Class 12 board examinations already possess a strong foundation for CUET. "If you have prepared for boards, then preparing for CUET is no different," she said.
Parental pride
Conceptual understanding over rote learning: Devina
Devina also shared some advice for future candidates: "I didn't memorize," she said while explaining her preparation strategy. Devina's father, Kailash, expressed immense pride in her achievement on social media. He attributed her success to hard work, discipline, and perseverance while thanking her teachers at Delhi Public School (DPS), Vasant Kunj, for supporting her academic journey.
Exam overview
CUET UG 2026 results out
The NTA conducted CUET UG 2026 in a computer-based test mode across 321 cities, including 13 international locations. The examination was held between May 11 and May 31, and again on June 6 and 7 for admission to undergraduate programs for the academic session of 2026-27. With results announced, admissions will now be done across more than 280 universities, including central, state, deemed and private institutions.