BJP leader Kailash Gahlot's daughter tops CUET UG 2026  

Study approach

Devina relied on NCERT textbooks for preparation

Devina said she relied heavily on NCERT textbooks. "The questions were based on NCERT. There were more application-based questions," she said, highlighting the exam's focus on conceptual application rather than rote learning. She said students who have prepared thoroughly for Class 12 board examinations already possess a strong foundation for CUET. "If you have prepared for boards, then preparing for CUET is no different," she said.