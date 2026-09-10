DU to add 5,500+ hostel seats after PG collapse tragedy
What's the story
In the wake of the tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan that killed seven people, Delhi University (DU) has announced plans to expand its hostel facilities. The university will add over 5,500 new seats, including 1,000 dedicated for women. This expansion will take the total number of beds at DU and its colleges to 12,754.
Capacity expansion
Breakdown of new seats
Currently, DU has 3,422 hostel seats at the university level. The university plans to add 3,922 more seats, increasing the total to 7,344.
At the college level, another 1,622 seats will be added to the existing 3,788 seats. This will take the total number of beds across colleges to 5,410.
Infrastructure development
Major projects underway
Among the major projects is a new 1,000-seat women's hostel called 'Nirbhaya Residential Accommodation.' This facility is part of DU's efforts to expand its residential infrastructure and will greatly enhance dedicated accommodation for women students.
A 1,450-seat Institute of Eminence hostel at DU's Dhaka Complex is also nearing completion.
A 1,050-seat studio apartment complex is under construction with several other projects underway.
Safety concerns
Building collapse killed 7 people
The expansion comes after the Satya Niketan building collapse on September 6, which killed seven people. The building housed a private PG accommodation mostly used by students.
At least 12 people were rescued from the rubble.
Satya Niketan is one of many neighborhoods around DU campuses where students, especially those from outside Delhi, depend heavily on private PGs due to limited university accommodation.
Accommodation gap
Only 9,000 beds for over 2.5 lakh students
DU has over 2.5 lakh students but its existing hostel capacity is around 9,000 beds. This leaves a large number of students dependent on private accommodation.
The accommodation gap was also raised at the Delhi High Court, which issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and DU on a PIL seeking a time-bound policy for developing hostel facilities across DU colleges.