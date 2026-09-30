Goddesses gave kings swords to resist 'religion-driven' invasion: NCERT's textbook

"The worship of goddesses including Kali, Durga and Bhavani is described as a longstanding practice, with rulers invoking Shakti forms as protectors in conflicts," the chapter says.

The textbook says Annamaraja, ruler of Bastar, is believed to have received a sword from Manikyadevi (Danteshvari), while Kumara Kampana of Vijayanagara is said to have used a goddess-given sword against Sultanate forces at Madurai.

The text also states that Shivaji is traditionally believed to have obtained a sword from goddess Tulja Bhavani.