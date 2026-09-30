Goddesses gave kings swords to resist 'religion-driven' invasion: NCERT's textbook
What's the story
The new National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Class IX social science textbook states that several Indian kings and princes were gifted swords by goddesses to fight off religion-driven invasions. The chapter "Resistance and Resilience" details the invasions of the Indian subcontinent since the seventh century. It is part of the book, Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2, which was released on Tuesday. The first part of the textbook was released in June.
Divine intervention
Textbook mentions these Indian rulers
"The worship of goddesses including Kali, Durga and Bhavani is described as a longstanding practice, with rulers invoking Shakti forms as protectors in conflicts," the chapter says.
The textbook says Annamaraja, ruler of Bastar, is believed to have received a sword from Manikyadevi (Danteshvari), while Kumara Kampana of Vijayanagara is said to have used a goddess-given sword against Sultanate forces at Madurai.
The text also states that Shivaji is traditionally believed to have obtained a sword from goddess Tulja Bhavani.
Historical resistance
Documented resistance against invasions
The textbook also documents how Indian rulers and communities resisted Arab, Turkish, Mughal, and European forces.
It states that from the mid-7th century onward, Arab forces invaded by sea and land but were repulsed by Indian rulers across regions like Deccan, Malwa, Kashmir, and Rajasthan.
"From the mid-7th century, Arab forces launched invasions by sea and land. These early invaders were confronted and repulsed by Indian rulers across the Deccan, Malwa, Kashmir and Rajasthan," the chapter reads.
Educational goals
First part of textbook released in June
NCERT chief Dinesh Saklani said that social science learning at the secondary level aims to develop analytical and discursive skills.
He said, "Social Science learning at this (secondary) stage is expected to cultivate analytical and discursive abilities, encourage critical inquiry, promote intercultural understanding, and enable learners to participate with confidence and responsibility in civic and social life."
He explained that it is in this spirit that Understanding Society: India and Beyond has been conceptualized and developed.