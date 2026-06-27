IIT Bombay's 1st US sub-campus to start classes from 2027
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will soon be opening its first-ever sub-campus in the United States. The new facility will be located at the State University of New York (SUNY), Old Westbury. The move is part of a broader effort to strengthen India-US academic ties and promote internationalization of Indian higher education.
Academic focus
Focus on engineering and emerging technologies
The new sub-campus will focus on engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), multidisciplinary research, and emerging technologies. The first academic session is expected to begin in 2027 with certificate programs in AI, sustainability, and clean technology. Degree programs will be introduced later. This initiative is part of IIT Bombay's broader strategy to globalize Indian higher education and strengthen international partnerships.
Curriculum development
Enhancing education and innovation
As SUNY Old Westbury doesn't offer engineering courses, IIT Bombay will provide academic support and expertise to fill this gap. Faculty from IIT Bombay will also travel to New York for teaching and curriculum design. This collaboration is expected to enhance teaching, innovation, and excellence in disciplines such as physics and engineering at both institutions.
Program launch
Formalizing collaboration through letter of intent
IIT Bombay and SUNY Old Westbury have signed a Letter of Intent to explore collaboration in engineering, multidisciplinary research, technology, and other emerging areas. The two institutions will work together to introduce new academic programs at undergraduate, postgraduate, and research levels in science and engineering. They will also develop plans for collaborative research initiatives.
Faculty exchange
Strengthening academic ties and technological cooperation
The initial areas of cooperation between IIT Bombay and SUNY Old Westbury are expected to include faculty and researcher exchanges, joint research projects, and organizing conferences/symposia. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra emphasized the need for strengthening academic and technological cooperation between the two institutions. He also stressed on fostering deeper partnerships in research, innovation, and higher education.