IIT-Kanpur hires teen who flagged CBSE's OSM system flaws

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He is among the youngest engineers

"Nisarga Adhikary has been appointed as an engineer in our cybersecurity team," Agrawal said. "I am not sure whether he is the youngest recruit at IIT Kanpur, but he is certainly among the youngest engineers to have been hired by the institute," he added. "Working at IIT Kanpur will provide him with the opportunity to further develop his capabilities while contributing to cybersecurity and threat intelligence initiatives at C3iHub."