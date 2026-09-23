Lady Shri Ram suspends physical classes after teen gang-raped
What's the story
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has shifted to online classes for Wednesday after a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped at Aastha Kunj park, near the college's back gate, about 50 meters from the campus. The college administration had earlier suspended physical classes from Tuesday noon and advised students, faculty, and staff to avoid the area. Principal Kanika K Ahuja said they are working closely with Delhi Police to enhance security on and around campus.
Security measures
We have requested more police patrolling: Ahuja
Ahuja said the college has requested more police patrolling from Amar Colony police station, especially around the back gate and nearby parks.
She also said faculty mentors and college counselors would be available for any support students may need.
"The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us," she added.
Case overview
One of the accused was shot in the leg
The incident occurred on Monday evening when three men allegedly posed as policemen, separated the girl from her male friend, and took her to a secluded area of the park, where they sexually assaulted her.
During the chase to nab them, one of the accused opened fire during a police interception near District Magistrate's Office Road in Amar Colony.
A bullet hit a head constable's bulletproof jacket, prompting police to fire in self-defense and injuring accused Asif in the leg.
Accused
'They were beaten up'
The other accused have been identified as Hemant, a lawyer, and his brother, Mukesh, a final-year BSc Mathematics student.
Their father, advocate J R Dhankar, has disputed the allegations against his sons.
Dhankar alleged that police took his sons from their house at about 7:00am on Tuesday without any explanation.
"They were beaten up," he alleged.
"We do not know the girl and my sons have no connection with her either. This is a conspiracy to frame them."