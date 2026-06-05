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No data breach in JEE-Advanced 2026 results: IIT Roorkee
IIT Roorkee termed the claims 'misleading'

No data breach in JEE-Advanced 2026 results: IIT Roorkee

By Snehil Singh
Jun 05, 2026
04:33 pm
What's the story

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has dismissed allegations of a major data breach affecting JEE (Advanced) 2026 aspirants. The institute termed the claims "misleading and factually incorrect." It clarified that no sensitive information was compromised or mass-extracted due to a "minimal, temporary misconfiguration" in cloud storage.

Clarification issued

Claims of data breach 'misleading': IIT

The clarification comes after a Dubai-based cybersecurity researcher, Rylen Anil, claimed that candidate data was exposed online without authentication. Anil alleged that nearly 1.79 lakh result records and around 1.87 lakh admit card PDFs were accessible due to a cloud storage configuration flaw. However, IIT Roorkee emphasized that the affected storage was in "read-only" mode and access was limited to less than 0.05% of the data.

Institute's statement

Zero impact on examination outcomes

In a statement, IIT Roorkee said, "The affected storage was read-only, meaning no data could be edited or deleted." It also confirmed that the incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and the category of the candidates. The institute stressed its commitment to data security and transparency in the JEE (Advanced) examination process.

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Institute's statement

IIT Roorkee committed to data security, transparency

IIT Roorkee said, "The affected storage was read-only, meaning no data could be edited or deleted." It also confirmed that the incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and the category of the candidates. The institute stressed its commitment to data security, integrity, and transparency in the JEE (Advanced) examination process.

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Statement by Ministry of Education

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