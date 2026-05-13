NEET paper leak: Gurugram doctor emerges as key link 

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case has taken a new turn with the arrest of two brothers from Rajasthan's Jamwa Ramgarh. The brothers Mangilal and Dinesh Biwal allegedly bought this year's NEET-UG paper from a Gurugram doctor for ₹30 lakh on April 26, just a week before the exam. One of the brothers then passed the leaked paper to his son preparing for the medical entrance test in Sikar and sold it further on April 29.

Distribution network NEET paper leak in Sikar In Sikar, which is located two-and-a-half hours from Jamwa Ramgarh, the leaked paper reached the hands of Rakesh Kumar Mandawaria, an MBBS counseling agent. Mandawaria then sold it for ₹30,000 to his aide, a student studying MBBS in Kerala. This student further sent it to his father, who runs a PG in Sikar. There, it was shared among girls at the hostel by his father. Mandawariya, arrested from Dehradun, is alleged to have distributed the paper to around 700 students.

Key suspect Alleged key link in the case The Gurugram doctor, who allegedly sold the NEET paper to the Biwal brothers, is now emerging as a key link in the case. Rajasthan Police sources earlier told India Today that the leak could have originated from a printing press in Nashik before reaching this doctor through a "chain network." However, Dr. Rajesh Kataria of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Gurugram said no medical body has been contacted by any investigating agency regarding this alleged doctor.

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Probe Children of accused men cleared NEET last year Initial investigations also revealed that the arrested men knew about a month in advance that this year's paper would be leaked. Dinesh, one of the brothers, is also believed to be affiliated with a political party. In fact, four children from their family had passed NEET last year, sources told India Today.

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Legal proceedings NEET exam canceled, CBI probing matter The NEET (UG) 2026 exam, held on May 3, was canceled over the paper leak allegations. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR and launched a probe into the matter. The agency is investigating under various sections, including criminal conspiracy and cheating. Special teams have been dispatched to different locations as part of the investigation.