NEET-PG 2026 results out
What's the story
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026. The exam was held on August 30, with more than 2.65 lakh candidates appearing for it. An additional re-examination was conducted on September 5 in Jaipur for around 2,445 candidates who faced technical issues during their initial attempt.
Twitter Post
Results declared on NBEMS website
#NEETPG2026— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) September 24, 2026
Result of NEET-PG 2026 has been declared at NBEMS website. pic.twitter.com/Dlxw0hxhup
Result access
How to check NEET-PG 2026 results
Candidates can check their NEET-PG 2026 results and ranks on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.
The results are based on marks obtained and tie-breaking criteria as per the NEET-PG 2026 Information Bulletin.
The rank indicates a candidate's overall merit position among all who appeared for the exam.
Cut-off details
Minimum qualifying scores for NEET-PG 2026
The NBEMS has also announced the qualifying cut-off scores for NEET-PG 2026.
For General/EWS candidates, the minimum qualifying percentile is the 50th percentile with a score of 262.
General PwBD candidates need to score at least 244 (45th percentile), while SC/ST/OBC, including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC candidates, need a minimum score of 226 (40th percentile).
Scorecard availability
Scorecards, answer keys to be available later
Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards from October 1, 2026. The scorecards will be available for six months after issuance.
The NBEMS will also release the answer keys on or after October 1, 2026.
Candidates can access their Question ID numbers, correct answer key IDs, response IDs marked, and scores awarded for each question through individual applicant login.