NEET-UG 2026 re-exam to be held on June 21
What's the story
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the new date for the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026. The re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026. This decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India. The announcement was made through NTA's official social media handle on Friday.
Twitter Post
NTA announces date
📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Examination Date Announced— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2026
The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.
Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.…
Registration details
No fresh registration required for re-examination
The NTA earlier clarified that no fresh registration will be required for the re-examination. The registration data, candidature, and examination centers selected during the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to this re-conducted examination. Candidates who had already paid their fees will also receive a refund. Further, the exam will be conducted using NTA's internal resources.
Admit card information
Fresh admit cards to be issued
The NTA has also confirmed that a fresh admit card will be issued for the re-examination. Candidates can download their new admit cards from the official website neet.nta.nic.in once they are released. The announcement comes after the earlier NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 was canceled over a paper leak, leaving many medical aspirants in limbo over the revised schedule.