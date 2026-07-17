NEET UG 2026 results declared, 2 students top exam
What's the story
The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2026 have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana are the joint toppers of this year's exam, both scoring 715 out of a possible 720 marks. The examination saw nearly 20 lakh candidates, with around 11.25 lakh qualifying for admission to various undergraduate medical programs.
Gender statistics
Over 58% of the qualified candidates are women
The NTA has revealed that over 58% of the qualified candidates are women. The qualifying percentage was 56.8% for women and 55.1% for men.
This year, a total of 138 candidates scored above the mark of 690, with 19 candidates scoring over the coveted 700-mark.
The qualified students are eligible for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical programmes.
Merit list
Top 10 rank holders for NEET UG 2026
The NTA has released the merit list of the top 10 rank holders.
The joint toppers are Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana), both scoring a percentile of 99.9999.
They are followed by Uplakshya Goyal from Rajasthan with a percentile of 99.99985, Ayush Bhalotia and Riya Ranjan from Bihar with a percentile of 99.99965,
Kudale Shravani Krishna from Maharashtra, Aryan Dubey from Uttar Pradesh, and Geetansh Sarin from Punjab comprise the rest.
Qualification breakdown
Category-wise number of qualified candidates
The NTA has released a detailed breakdown of the category-wise qualified candidates for NEET UG 2026.
The OBC-NCL category had the highest number of qualifiers with over 5.12 lakh, followed by the General category (2.91 lakh).
Other categories include SC (1.59 lakh), Gen-EWS (95,026), ST (over 63,716), and PwBD (3,666).