NEET-UG to be fully computer-based from next year: Education minister
What's the story
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG will be fully computer-based from next year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday. The decision comes after a major paper leak scandal that led to the cancellation of the May 3 examination. The re-examination is now scheduled for June 21 and admit cards will be issued by June 14.
Exam cancelation
NEET UG exam canceled after 'guess paper' leak
The NEET UG 2026 exam was canceled after a "guess paper" containing actual questions was leaked. The leak was confirmed by central government agencies within days of the initial complaint on May 7. Pradhan said, "Once we were certain about the leak, we immediately decided that there should be no compromise with students' fair chance."
Investigation underway
CBI to probe breach in examination chain
He said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now probe the breach in the examination chain. Pradhan emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward malpractices, saying, "We do not want any mafia to snatch seats from hardworking students." He also assured strict action against those involved in this malpractice. Pradhan admitted there was a breach in the examination command chain despite implementing recommendations from the Radhakrishnan Committee.
Candidate support
Candidates to be refunded exam fees
"We did not want any deserving student to be deprived of their rights due to the machinations of fraudulent candidates or the conspiracies of the education mafia," he said. Pradhan also announced that candidates who appeared for the canceled exam would be refunded their fees. The re-examination will be conducted free of cost. To ease the process, students can select their preferred exam city a week before the test date and transportation facilities will be arranged considering weather conditions.