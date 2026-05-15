NEET-UG to be fully computer-based from next year: Education minister 

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG will be fully computer-based from next year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday. The decision comes after a major paper leak scandal that led to the cancellation of the May 3 examination. The re-examination is now scheduled for June 21 and admit cards will be issued by June 14.

Exam cancelation NEET UG exam canceled after 'guess paper' leak The NEET UG 2026 exam was canceled after a "guess paper" containing actual questions was leaked. The leak was confirmed by central government agencies within days of the initial complaint on May 7. Pradhan said, "Once we were certain about the leak, we immediately decided that there should be no compromise with students' fair chance."

Investigation underway CBI to probe breach in examination chain He said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now probe the breach in the examination chain. Pradhan emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward malpractices, saying, "We do not want any mafia to snatch seats from hardworking students." He also assured strict action against those involved in this malpractice. Pradhan admitted there was a breach in the examination command chain despite implementing recommendations from the Radhakrishnan Committee.

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