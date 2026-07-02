NEET UG 2026: NTA to declare results by July 20
What's the story
The results of the re-National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be declared by July 20, a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed. The exam was conducted on June 21 after the May 3 examination was canceled due to a paper leak. The official has assured that despite this delay, MBBS students' academic year will not be affected and will start on time.
Early announcement
Results to be announced within 45 days of exam
"Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier," a senior NTA official told news agency ANI. The NTA had released a provisional answer key on June 25 and candidates were allowed to challenge it till June 28.
Challenge process
NEET UG counseling to begin after results
The NTA has received around 10,000 challenges from aspirants, with a ₹200 fee per question that is refunded if the challenge is found correct. The official said they are currently reviewing these challenges one by one and examining supporting evidence. After the NEET-UG results are announced, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will publish the counseling program for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, along with admissions to AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities and deemed universities.
Counseling timeline
MBBS sessions expected to start on time
Last year, the MCC released the NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule on July 12-13, a week after results were declared. This year too, despite delays in counseling processes, first-year MBBS academic sessions are expected to start on time in August or September. Candidates will register online and lock their preferred colleges/courses before seats are allotted based on NEET rank and other criteria.