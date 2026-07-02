NEET UG 2026: NTA to declare results by July 20

Challenge process

NEET UG counseling to begin after results

The NTA has received around 10,000 challenges from aspirants, with a ₹200 fee per question that is refunded if the challenge is found correct. The official said they are currently reviewing these challenges one by one and examining supporting evidence. After the NEET-UG results are announced, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will publish the counseling program for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, along with admissions to AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities and deemed universities.