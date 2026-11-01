NCERT to release new Class 10 textbooks by December 2026
What's the story
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will release new textbooks for Class 10 students by December 2026. The move comes three months ahead of the 2027 academic session. The early release aims to help students familiarize themselves with the revised curriculum and start their preparations before the new session starts.
Subject range
Updated syllabi to be shared with CBSE
The new textbooks will be for subjects including English, Hindi, Urdu, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science, Social Science, Skill Education, and Physical Education.
NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said the syllabi will be sent to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by November 15, 2026.
The updated syllabi will also be uploaded on NCERT's official website for easy access by teachers and students.
Book availability
Early release to curb black marketing
The language textbooks are expected to be ready by November 20, while the rest will be released by December 2026.
This early release is also aimed at curbing black marketing and the distribution of pirated books.
Parents will find it easier to purchase these textbooks as they will be available on various platforms at fixed prices.
Purchase options
Availability of new textbooks
The new textbooks will be available for purchase on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and Army Post Services in remote areas. They will also be sold on the NCERT portal.
In the academic year 2026-27, a record 70.9 million NCERT textbooks were sold, marking the highest sales in the council's history.