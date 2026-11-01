NCERT to release new Class 10 textbooks by December 2026

The new textbooks will be for subjects including English, Hindi, Urdu, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science, Social Science, Skill Education, and Physical Education.

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said the syllabi will be sent to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by November 15, 2026.

The updated syllabi will also be uploaded on NCERT's official website for easy access by teachers and students.