NSUI leader lures students to accompany NRIs at Diljit's concert
What's the story
A Delhi University (DU) student has been suspended after allegations of attempting to lure female students into accompanying non-resident Indian (NRI) clients to high-profile events, including a Diljit Dosanjh concert in Ahmedabad. The student Anas Khan, associated with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), is accused of offering money and other benefits to female students through WhatsApp chats. He was suspended by Ramanujan College on November 6 after the college's Proctorial Committee conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.
Disciplinary action
Khan can appear for scheduled university examinations
Khan was suspended from participating in regular academic and extracurricular activities until February 1, 2027. However, he can appear for scheduled university examinations.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Delhi unit alleged that Khan had sent WhatsApp messages offering concert outings, travel facilities, and financial benefits to female freshers aged 17-18.
Investigation demand
ABVP demands fair investigation
The BJP's student wing also sought an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleging possible links to organized networks involved in human trafficking and prostitution.
ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma emphasized that women's safety should not be politicized and student organizations have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for female students.
It also recalled past sexual harassment allegations against Firoz Khan, then NSUI president, who was accused of sexual harassment.
He resigned after the controversy in 2018.
DUSU
Students offered ₹10,000-30,000
Screenshots of a Whatsapp group that Khan allegedly created have spread on X.
In the group, he would add freshers, then post a message saying based on the profiles, they would be paid ₹10,000-30,000.
The rate "depends on your profile and overall vibes," the screenshot reads.
"We suspect this could be a network connected to NRI men....Some of the girls have sent us screenshots showing how he is threatening them. We filed a Police complaint," DUSU President Yash Dabas said.
Organizational response
NSUI clarifies stance on Khan
The NSUI has distanced itself from Khan's actions, clarifying that he was suspended from the organization during the Delhi University Students' Union elections for alleged anti-organizational activities and indiscipline.
NSUI National Media In-charge Ravi Pandey stressed the organization's commitment to women's dignity, safety, and rights.
He called for a fair investigation and strict action against those found guilty.
The allegations against Khan have not been independently verified.