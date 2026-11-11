NSUI leader lures students to accompany NRIs at Diljit's concert   

The BJP's student wing also sought an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleging possible links to organized networks involved in human trafficking and prostitution.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma emphasized that women's safety should not be politicized and student organizations have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for female students.

It also recalled past sexual harassment allegations against Firoz Khan, then NSUI president, who was accused of sexual harassment.

He resigned after the controversy in 2018.