Odisha medical paper leaked on WhatsApp while exam was underway
What's the story
A question paper for an Odisha postgraduate medical examination was allegedly shared on WhatsApp while the test was underway. The incident took place on Monday during the General Surgery theory examination for the 2023-26 batch. A student from a private medical college in Bhubaneswar reportedly received images of the question paper through a WhatsApp group created by someone at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. This student then flagged the issue to authorities.
Inquiry initiated
OUHS launches internal investigation
In light of the incident, the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) ordered an internal investigation.
Vice-Chancellor Manas Ranjan Sahoo held a virtual meeting with medical college principals to discuss the matter and directed them to strengthen security measures for upcoming examinations.
Some students also claimed that answers were distributed from some phone numbers while the exam was taking place; however, this claim has not been verified.
Incident clarification
Not a question paper leak: Principal
According to TOI, MKCG Medical College Dean-cum-Principal Harekrushna Dalai said that it cannot be called a paper leak.
"Had the question paper come out before it reached the students, we could have termed it a leak," TOI quoted the principal as saying.
"But in this case, the question paper came out from the exam hall," he said.
"This is more like the question paper being smuggled out of the examination hall soon after it was distributed."
Schedule and measures
Security arrangements to be tightened for future exams
The theory examinations for the batch began on July 21, with two papers scheduled for August 1 and August 5.
Over 150 students are taking the exams at Berhampur college.
A five-member committee of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur has begun an investigation.
"The committee will submit its report in 72 hours," Dalai told PTI.
This comes amid increased scrutiny over examination security after recent controversies like the NEET paper leak that led to nationwide protests.