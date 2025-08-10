Delhi: Speeding Thar hits 2 pedestrians, 1 dies

A high-speed Thar vehicle rammed into two pedestrians on 11 Murti Road in Delhi 's Chanakyapuri area on Sunday morning. The incident left one person dead and another critically injured. The deceased was declared dead at the scene while the injured pedestrian was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Scene aftermath Victim's body lay on road for several hours The victim's body lay on the road for several hours before it was removed by authorities. Visuals from the scene show extensive damage to the Thar, with its wheels dislodged and a dented fender. A forensic team was seen collecting evidence at the spot, including liquor bottles found inside the vehicle, raising suspicions of drunk driving.

Driver's statement Driver claims to dozed off while driving The 26-year-old driver of the Thar has been detained by the police for questioning. He claimed to have borrowed the vehicle from a friend and dozed off while driving. Police are investigating if alcohol consumption was involved in this incident. A medical examination will be conducted on the accused to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.