Delhi Metro records over 81L journeys on Raksha Bandhan eve

Festival preparations

DMRC takes measures to ensure smooth travel for passengers

The DMRC usually witnesses a spike in footfall during festivals. To make travel easier for passengers during the Raksha Bandhan rush, the metro operator made operational adjustments. These included running more trains during peak hours and deploying crowd management teams at important interchange stations. The steps were taken to ensure improved frequency and reduce crowding for commuters on one of Delhi's busiest travel days of the year.