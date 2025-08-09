Delhi Metro records over 81L journeys on Raksha Bandhan eve
What's the story
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a record-breaking single-day ridership of 81,87,674 passenger journeys on August 8, 2025. This unprecedented number was recorded across all lines of the metro system. The spike in ridership is attributed to increased travel demand ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival. To accommodate this surge in passengers, DMRC operated an additional 92 train trips on August 8 and planned another 455 extra trips for August 9.
Festival preparations
DMRC takes measures to ensure smooth travel for passengers
The DMRC usually witnesses a spike in footfall during festivals. To make travel easier for passengers during the Raksha Bandhan rush, the metro operator made operational adjustments. These included running more trains during peak hours and deploying crowd management teams at important interchange stations. The steps were taken to ensure improved frequency and reduce crowding for commuters on one of Delhi's busiest travel days of the year.