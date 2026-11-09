10-year-old Delhi boy dies after firecracker explodes in his hand

The boy's family, however, has accused the hospital of negligence.

His elder brother alleged that "the hospital did not do a proper check-up on my brother." "He could have been saved."

He also claimed that police didn't help them during this difficult time, saying they "forced me to go away from the hospital and take care of my father instead."

"My father fell unconscious after hearing about my brother. The police and the hospital are not cooperating with us."