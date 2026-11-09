10-year-old Delhi boy dies after firecracker explodes in his hand
What's the story
A 10-year-old boy died after a firecracker burst in his hand in Delhi's Narela area on Diwali night. The Delhi Police said the blast caused injury to his chest and he died on the spot. "Information was received at about 10:50pm from the hospital that the child was brought dead due to burn injuries caused by a firecracker. The body has been sent for post-mortem," they said.
Allegations raised
Family accuses hospital, police of negligence
The boy's family, however, has accused the hospital of negligence.
His elder brother alleged that "the hospital did not do a proper check-up on my brother." "He could have been saved."
He also claimed that police didn't help them during this difficult time, saying they "forced me to go away from the hospital and take care of my father instead."
"My father fell unconscious after hearing about my brother. The police and the hospital are not cooperating with us."
Ongoing probe
Police probe underway
His mother Anjali made similar allegations.
She said her son was bursting anar and sky shots when one hit him from behind, striking his chest.
"It struck his arteries; he was still breathing, so we rushed him to the hospital. They did not treat him well; in fact, they tried to scare and threaten us. I want justice..." she told ANI.