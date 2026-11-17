2, including 3-year-old killed after Delhi roof collapses
What's the story
Two people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed while four were injured after the roof of a house collapsed in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar on Tuesday The other deceased has been identified as Pintu (30), who lived on the ground floor of the building. Reports suggest there were eight people in the house.
Emergency response
Fire department teams at the spot
The building was about 40-50 years old, North MCD Chairman Pankaj Luthra said.
Rescue operations were launched immediately with teams from the Fire Department and Delhi Police at the spot.
"Upon receipt of the information, police staff immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. With the assistance of CAT ambulances, all six persons trapped under the debris were rescued and shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for medical treatment," officials said.
Safety issues
Similar incidents in recent days
The incident comes days after a similar incident in Paharganj, where an under-construction building collapsed, injuring around eight workers.
Before that, a six-story building collapse in Satya Niketan killed seven people, including students. Investigations revealed the old structure had been illegally expanded to five floors without any approved building plan.