Cocaine, LSD recovered from Thar that hit 2 Delhi pedestrians
What's the story
A Mahindra Thar SUV, which mowed down two pedestrians in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area on Sunday, was found with commercial quantities of drugs. The 26-year-old driver, Ashish Bachchas from Shakarpur in east Delhi, was arrested at the scene and tested positive for drugs. He is reportedly both a drug addict and supplier.
Drug haul
Drugs, cash, and mobile phone recovered from vehicle
The police discovered commercial quantities of narcotics in the Uttar Pradesh-registered vehicle. The drugs included 0.30gm of cocaine, 2.6gm of LSD, 23.47gm of MD (ecstasy), 21.26gm of ganja (cannabis), and 4.17gm of charas (hashish). The search also yielded ₹25,000 cash and a mobile phone.
Crash aftermath
Both men were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre
The accident occurred at 6:30am near Gate Number 3 of Talkatora Stadium when the Thar SUV hit two pedestrians. One victim was identified as Sujesh Kshetri from Sikkim, while the other is yet to be identified. Both were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where one was declared dead on arrival and the second succumbed to injuries later in the day.
Investigation underway
Vehicle had been fined for over-speeding on August 1
Preliminary investigations revealed that Bachchas had celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family on Saturday night and was returning from Gurugram when the accident happened. An empty liquor bottle was found inside the vehicle, which had been fined for over-speeding on August 1. The vehicle has been seized and a case registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chanakyapuri police station.