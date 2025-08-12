Cocaine, LSD recovered from Thar that hit 2 Delhi pedestrians 

A Mahindra Thar SUV, which mowed down two pedestrians in Delhi 's Chanakyapuri area on Sunday, was found with commercial quantities of drugs. The 26-year-old driver, Ashish Bachchas from Shakarpur in east Delhi, was arrested at the scene and tested positive for drugs. He is reportedly both a drug addict and supplier.

Drug haul Drugs, cash, and mobile phone recovered from vehicle The police discovered commercial quantities of narcotics in the Uttar Pradesh-registered vehicle. The drugs included 0.30gm of cocaine, 2.6gm of LSD, 23.47gm of MD (ecstasy), 21.26gm of ganja (cannabis), and 4.17gm of charas (hashish). The search also yielded ₹25,000 cash and a mobile phone.

Crash aftermath Both men were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre The accident occurred at 6:30am near Gate Number 3 of Talkatora Stadium when the Thar SUV hit two pedestrians. One victim was identified as Sujesh Kshetri from Sikkim, while the other is yet to be identified. Both were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where one was declared dead on arrival and the second succumbed to injuries later in the day.