Assaulted Brigadier's wife says police help was delayed 

A senior Army officer and his son were allegedly assaulted in Delhi 's Vasant Enclave on April 11. Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora (53) and his son were out for a walk when they noticed two men drinking alcohol in a residential area. When the officer objected, an argument ensued, escalating into violence as more people arrived. The officer's wife has alleged that despite calling the police, help was delayed.

Inadequate assistance Police personnel went back to their van: Officer's wife The officer's wife was quoted as saying by IANS, "Instead of helping us, the police personnel went back to their van," she said. She claimed a cop told her he couldn't handle so many goons alone and waited for backup that never arrived. The family alleges they received no immediate assistance at the police station either.

Delayed action Family seeks help through defense channels The family filed a complaint around 2:00am on April 12, but no immediate action was taken. They had to seek help through defense channels for further assistance. The son's account mentions that despite being asked to get a Medico Legal Certificate (MLC), no officer accompanied him to the hospital. He later went to an Army hospital for medical examination himself.

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