Delhi bans firewood tandoors to tackle pollution
What's the story
The Delhi government has banned the use of coal and firewood tandoors in eateries as part of its efforts to combat rising air pollution levels. The ban, announced by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), also prohibits open burning at hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and street-side food joints. The directive is issued under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Compliance mandate
Eateries required to switch to electric or gas tandoors
All eateries in Delhi are now required to switch to electric or gas-based tandoors immediately. The DPCC said that coal-based cooking is a major contributor to localized air pollution, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 'severe' levels. The ban on coal and firewood tandoors was already part of GRAP Stage-I measures aimed at curbing emissions during high-pollution phases.
Inspection directives
Enforcement teams to ensure compliance with new regulations
The DPCC has directed enforcement teams to ensure strict compliance with the new regulations. Municipal bodies and senior officials have been asked to inspect eateries and stop the use of coal or firewood. The order applies to all categories of food establishments, with penalties imposed for violations. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also imposed a complete ban on open burning. She authorized district administrations and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to impose fines of up to ₹5,000 on violators.
Penalty details
GRAP Stage 4 imposed
With air quality deteriorating in Delhi-NCR, stage IV of the GRAP was implemented last Saturday. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that its GRAP subcommittee had resolved to implement all stage-IV or "severe+" air quality measures immediately after pollution levels exceeded critical thresholds. Under GRAP IV, open burning of biomass, waste, or comparable items (including coal) is strictly prohibited.