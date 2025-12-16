Delhi bans firewood tandoors to tackle pollution

The Delhi government has banned the use of coal and firewood tandoors in eateries as part of its efforts to combat rising air pollution levels. The ban, announced by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), also prohibits open burning at hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and street-side food joints. The directive is issued under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Compliance mandate Eateries required to switch to electric or gas tandoors All eateries in Delhi are now required to switch to electric or gas-based tandoors immediately. The DPCC said that coal-based cooking is a major contributor to localized air pollution, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 'severe' levels. The ban on coal and firewood tandoors was already part of GRAP Stage-I measures aimed at curbing emissions during high-pollution phases.

Inspection directives Enforcement teams to ensure compliance with new regulations The DPCC has directed enforcement teams to ensure strict compliance with the new regulations. Municipal bodies and senior officials have been asked to inspect eateries and stop the use of coal or firewood. The order applies to all categories of food establishments, with penalties imposed for violations. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also imposed a complete ban on open burning. She authorized district administrations and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to impose fines of up to ₹5,000 on violators.