Delhi building collapse near Saket Metro kills 1, injures 8

A four-story building collapsed in the Saidulajab area of South Delhi on Saturday evening. The incident took place near the Saket Metro Station and claimed one life while injuring at least eight others. The deceased was identified as Ravi, a 26-year-old man. The injured were rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre for treatment.

Rescue efforts Call received at 7:44pm The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the building collapse at 7:44pm. The structure was located on Western Marg in Saidulajab, a crowded area with many paying guest accommodations and coaching centers. A rescue operation involving multiple agencies continued overnight, with nine people being pulled from the debris. Eight were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, while Ravi was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Community response NDRF, fire services, police on spot Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, and other agencies worked through the night to clear debris and search for survivors. Of the nine people rescued so far, seven were pulled out by rescue teams while locals rescued two before emergency personnel arrived. The building collapsed on an adjoining tin-shed canteen where some children were reportedly having dinner and are feared to be trapped under the debris.

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Official response Delhi CM monitors situation Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government was closely monitoring the situation and all resources were being deployed for the rescue effort. She said, "Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS, and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing." Gupta also assured that every possible effort was being made to rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to affected families.

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