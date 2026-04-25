Delhi doctor's speeding car kills e-rickshaw driver, injures 5 others
What's the story
A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw in northwest Delhi's Model Town area on Friday evening, killing the driver and injuring five others. The accident occurred near a hospital on Ring Road around 6:00pm, NDTV reported. The deceased has been identified as Nagender Chaurasia, a 33-year-old e-rickshaw driver who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Vinayak Hospital.
Driver details
Driver identified as a senior resident radiologist
The car was being driven by Dr Sidharth, a senior resident radiologist at GB Pant Hospital and a Rohini resident. He has been taken into custody by the police, and his vehicle has been seized. The injured passengers of the e-rickshaw are said to be stable and are undergoing treatment at Vinayak Hospital.
Legal proceedings
Sole breadwinner for family
Chaurasia, who hailed from Patna, Bihar, was the sole breadwinner for his family and is survived by his wife and three children. His family has demanded strict legal action against Dr. Sidharth for alleged negligence and reckless driving. The police are investigating the incident further to determine all the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.
Another accident
Car rear-ends auto, driver flees
In a separate incident, another speeding car rear-ended an auto-rickshaw in East Delhi's Shakarpur area. The driver of the car fled the scene after the accident. No injuries were reported to any occupants of the auto-rickshaw involved in this incident. Police have identified the registered owner of the offending vehicle and are working to trace its absconding driver.