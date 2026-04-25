Delhi doctor's speeding car kills e-rickshaw driver, injures 5 others

A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw in northwest Delhi 's Model Town area on Friday evening, killing the driver and injuring five others. The accident occurred near a hospital on Ring Road around 6:00pm, NDTV reported. The deceased has been identified as Nagender Chaurasia, a 33-year-old e-rickshaw driver who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Vinayak Hospital.

Driver details Driver identified as a senior resident radiologist The car was being driven by Dr Sidharth, a senior resident radiologist at GB Pant Hospital and a Rohini resident. He has been taken into custody by the police, and his vehicle has been seized. The injured passengers of the e-rickshaw are said to be stable and are undergoing treatment at Vinayak Hospital.

Legal proceedings Sole breadwinner for family Chaurasia, who hailed from Patna, Bihar, was the sole breadwinner for his family and is survived by his wife and three children. His family has demanded strict legal action against Dr. Sidharth for alleged negligence and reckless driving. The police are investigating the incident further to determine all the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.

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