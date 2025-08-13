MCD intensifies stray dog control: 700 seized near Red Fort

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a phased action plan to control the city's stray dog population. The move comes after a recent Supreme Court order to tackle the issue. According to reports, aggressive or diseased strays are being removed from Shahdara and Bhajanpura in east Delhi, with plans for further expansion after Independence Day.

Capture progress 700 strays caught near Red Fort While the MCD hasn't disclosed the exact number of dogs captured yet, officials confirmed that several dog-catching vehicles were deployed near the Red Fort before Independence Day. Around 700 strays have already been caught in this area. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that dangerous or rabid dogs will be moved to existing sterilization centers upon complaint to the veterinary department.

Shelter and helpline Plans to set up dedicated dog shelters The MCD is looking for unused community halls and buildings to set up dedicated dog shelters. Mayor Singh also announced that a helpline for stray dog complaints will be launched soon, with the 311 app currently available for residents. Former MCD veterinary director Ravinder Sharma said finding shelter locations shouldn't be difficult due to available land in Tehkhand and Masoodpur.

Action plan Action plan discussed in high-level meeting A high-level meeting chaired by MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar discussed a detailed action plan, with further deliberations scheduled. A sub-committee is working with residents and animal welfare groups to identify priority areas. Residents' welfare associations (RWAs) have also stepped up efforts to tackle the issue, with Model Town Residents Society president Sanjay Gupta calling for joint meetings after August 15.