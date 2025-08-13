Independence Day: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of celebrations

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's address from the Red Fort on August 15 for the 79th Independence Day celebrations. A full-dress rehearsal was held on August 13, imposing traffic restrictions in the city from 4:00am to 10:00am. Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional CP Traffic of Delhi Police , announced stringent traffic restrictions across the national capital.

Route diversion Alternative routes suggested During the rehearsal, entry of all general vehicles was barred on certain roads. Only labeled vehicles were allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, and Esplanade Road, among others. Citizens are advised to avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, and Mathura Road due to road closures. Alternative routes have been suggested for North-South and East-West access in Delhi.

Transport guidelines Special arrangements for busses Goods vehicles are prohibited between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge till 11:00am on August 13. Interstate buses are not allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the same period. Special arrangements have been made for buses bound for different destinations in Delhi, with specific routes mentioned for each area.