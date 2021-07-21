Delhi: People celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, offer namaz at homes amid pandemic

The day lacked usual hustle-bustle and festivity as major mosques like old Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid were closed for visitors

Devotees mostly stayed indoors to offer namaz and celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in Delhi on Wednesday, as religious and festive gatherings remain prohibited in the city to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion. "Hearty wishes to all the countrymen on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival bring happiness and prosperity in your lives," Kejriwal tweeted.

Twitter Post

Here is the Chief Minister's tweet

सभी देशवासियों को ईद-उल-अज़हा की दिली मुबारक़बाद। ये त्योहार आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं खुशियां लेकर आए। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2021

Visitors

Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid are closed for visitors

The day lacked usual hustle-bustle and festivity as major mosques like old Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid were closed for visitors. Police personnel was deployed outside the mosques to prevent crowding. "As congregational prayers are not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, just a few staffers and their family members offered namaz on Eid-ul-Adha today," said Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

Celebrations

People have been encouraged to celebrate Eid at home

"People themselves are very careful and not thronging the mosques to keep safe from the deadly COVID-19 virus," Bukhari further said. A senior police officer also said that meetings were held with the Imams earlier to urge them to encourage people to celebrate Eid at their homes for everyone's safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Overcrowding

Police presence was enhanced, patrolling was intensified

"Police presence was also enhanced and patrolling was further intensified to ensure no overcrowding took place amid the festivities," the officer said. "Posters were also pasted by the police wishing everyone Eid Mubarak and at the same time urging them to celebrate the festival at home with their families and stay safe," he further said.

Information

Imams and other mosque members were briefed about DDMA guidelines

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said the Imams and other members of mosques were briefed about the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines regarding COVID-19 and their cooperation was sought for safe celebrations on the festival.