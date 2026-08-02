Delhi Police nab 2 gang members after gunfight in Rohini

During the gunfight, two police officers, Ajay and Pravin, were shot at but escaped unhurt as they were wearing bulletproof vests.

Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal was quoted as saying that the police exercised restraint and used minimum force by firing at the suspects' legs.

This tactic led to the apprehension of both Rahul and Vishal, who were injured in their legs.