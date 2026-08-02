Delhi Police nab 2 gang members after gunfight in Rohini
What's the story
The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two suspected members of the Tillu gang in a gunfight in Rohini. The operation was launched to nab suspects in a recent murder case, police said, according to a report by ANI. The encounter took place near the UER Highway when the suspects opened fire on police officers after being challenged and ordered to stop.
Encounter details
2 police officers shot at
During the gunfight, two police officers, Ajay and Pravin, were shot at but escaped unhurt as they were wearing bulletproof vests.
Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal was quoted as saying that the police exercised restraint and used minimum force by firing at the suspects' legs.
This tactic led to the apprehension of both Rahul and Vishal, who were injured in their legs.
Criminal records
Suspects were planning to return to Rohini to commit crime
The operation was launched after a man named Harish was shot dead two days ago in Rohini.
Jaiswal said they were looking for the accused and tracking their movements through surveillance.
The arrested suspects, Rahul and Vishal, are members of the Tillu gang and have criminal records.
They were planning to return to Rohini to commit another crime when they were intercepted by police.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway
The police recovered two pistols, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from the suspects.
Both suspects were rushed to the hospital for treatment after being injured in the encounter.
The investigation into this case is still underway as authorities continue to gather evidence and details surrounding these arrests and their connection to recent criminal activities in Rohini.