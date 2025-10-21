Delhi Fire Services got 400 calls between Diwali night-Tuesday morning  

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 269 emergency calls on Diwali night, with no major accidents or casualties reported. This number rose to around 400 by 6:00am. A senior officer of the DFS told news agency PTI that the department was on high alert during the festival. All fire stations and quick response teams were deployed across the city to ensure prompt response to emergencies.

Preparedness Most emergency calls related to minor fires Most of the emergency calls were related to minor fires caused by firecrackers and diyas. The DFS had canceled all staff leaves in advance and ensured that all vehicles and firefighting equipment were ready for immediate response. "The Delhi Fire Services plays a crucial role during Diwali in combating fire-related incidents and ensuring the safety of citizens," the officer said.

Pollution spike Delhi's air quality worsens on Diwali Separately, Delhi's air quality worsened on Tuesday, with thick smog covering the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 350, falling in the "very poor" category, as of 8:00am. Bawana recorded an AQI of 423, Jahangirpuri had 407, and Wazirpur was at 408, making them the worst-hit areas under the severe category. Other areas like Anand Vihar (358), Ashok Vihar (389), Burari Crossing (399), and Chandni Chowk (350) also recorded poor air quality levels.