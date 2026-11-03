Delhi's AQI reaches 'hazardous' levels of 451 ahead of Diwali

Patparganj recorded an AQI of 379, followed by R K Puram at 374 and ITO at 373.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded an AQI of 355, while Okhla Phase-2 and Chandni Chowk both recorded an AQI of 352.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also witnessed poor air quality with an AQI of 328.

IGI Airport's Terminal 3 reported an AQI of 287, while Anand Vihar reported 279 and Uttam Nagar at 274.