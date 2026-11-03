Delhi's AQI reaches 'hazardous' levels of 451 ahead of Diwali
What's the story
Delhi's air quality has deteriorated drastically, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a hazardous 451 at 8:00am on Tuesday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed that several areas in the national capital are also in the severe category. Rohini is among the worst-hit areas with an AQI of 429, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 424 and Bawana at 408; all three are in the severe category.
Widespread impact
JNU, Okhla Phase-2, and Chandni Chowk also recorded poor AQI
Patparganj recorded an AQI of 379, followed by R K Puram at 374 and ITO at 373.
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded an AQI of 355, while Okhla Phase-2 and Chandni Chowk both recorded an AQI of 352.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also witnessed poor air quality with an AQI of 328.
IGI Airport's Terminal 3 reported an AQI of 287, while Anand Vihar reported 279 and Uttam Nagar at 274.
Pollution control measures
GRAP Stage-II invoked across NCR
In light of the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect on Monday.
Civic bodies, traffic police, and pollution control boards in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been asked to increase their enforcement measures.
The enhanced measures include daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling mixed with dust suppressants on busy traffic corridors.
Enforcement intensification
GRAP Stage-II restrictions implemented across NCR
Furthermore, industries, brick kilns, and power plants will face stricter inspections to ensure compliance with pollution-control rules.
Hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries have been asked to switch from coal or firewood to electricity or gas-based appliances.
Offices are encouraged to arrange shared transport for employees.
The CAQM has also advised residents against burning garbage and using diesel generators unnecessarily during this time.