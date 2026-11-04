Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for 3rd consecutive day
What's the story
Delhi's air quality has remained in the "very poor" category for three consecutive days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 369 on Wednesday morning. PM2.5 was the main pollutant in Delhi, with areas like Punjabi Bagh and Jahangirpuri recording "severe" AQI levels of 447. Mundka and IIT Delhi also recorded high AQI readings of 436 and 438, respectively. Out of 59 monitoring stations in Delhi, 20 recorded "severe" air quality, while 33 were in the "very poor" category.
Pollution levels
20 out of 59 monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality
Mundka and IIT Delhi also recorded high AQI readings of 436 and 438, respectively.
Out of 59 monitoring stations in Delhi, 20 recorded "severe" air quality while 33 were in the "very poor" category.
This is a further deterioration from Monday when Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented as the city's average AQI settled at 324.
Forecast details
Major contributors to Delhi's pollution
This is a further deterioration from Monday when Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented as the city's average AQI settled at 324.
The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicts that the city's air quality will remain "very poor" at least until Friday.
The weather forecast for Wednesday predicts a maximum temperature of 27-29 degrees Celsius and a minimum between 14-16 degrees Celsius, with no rain expected.
Pollution contributors
CAQM implements Stage II GRAP
According to the Decision Support System (DSS), the major contributors to Delhi's pollution include transport emissions (15.8%) and stubble burning (15.3%).
On November 2, satellites detected 219 farm fire incidents across six states, with Punjab leading at 98, followed by Rajasthan (67) and Madhya Pradesh (48). Uttar Pradesh reported four incidents and Haryana recorded two.
The stubble-burning season runs from September 15 to November 30.