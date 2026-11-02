Delhi's AQI plunges to 'very poor' after brief rain relief 

In Jahangirpuri, the air monitoring station recorded a "severe" AQI of 420.

Alipur followed with an AQI of 382, Mundka at 377, Vivek Vihar at 376, and Narela at 375.

RK Puram and Sonia Vihar both recorded an AQI of 370, while Bawana had an AQI of 365.

Tikri Kalan reported the lowest AQI at 160 of the 58 monitoring stations across Delhi. Ghummanhera followed with an AQI of 186, and Maidan Garhi recorded 189.