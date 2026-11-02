Delhi's AQI plunges to 'very poor' after brief rain relief
What's the story
Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply, plunging into the "very poor" category with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 at 8:05am on Monday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed ITO recorded an AQI of 351, while Rohini and Punjabi Bagh both had readings of 399. The decline in air quality comes after a brief respite from pollution due to last week's rainfall.
Pollution levels
Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI of 420
In Jahangirpuri, the air monitoring station recorded a "severe" AQI of 420.
Alipur followed with an AQI of 382, Mundka at 377, Vivek Vihar at 376, and Narela at 375.
RK Puram and Sonia Vihar both recorded an AQI of 370, while Bawana had an AQI of 365.
Tikri Kalan reported the lowest AQI at 160 of the 58 monitoring stations across Delhi. Ghummanhera followed with an AQI of 186, and Maidan Garhi recorded 189.
Winter Action Plan
New anti-air pollution measures implemented in Delhi
November 1 marked the implementation of new anti-air pollution measures in Delhi.
These measures will be in effect from November 1 to February 28, targeting vehicular emissions, dust pollution, and traffic congestion during winter months.
Enforcement teams are conducting round-the-clock checks with automatic number plate recognition cameras at entry points and key locations to identify violators.
Penalties imposed
Over ₹68 lakh in penalties were imposed
On the first day of the Winter Action Plan, Delhi authorities imposed penalties and environmental compensation totaling ₹68.4 lakh.
Nearly 15,000 vehicles were checked, resulting in 1,539 being turned back at border points and 566 challans issued for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) violations.
The total amount included ₹56.6 lakh in PUCC violation penalties, ₹2 lakh for border entry restriction violations and ₹9.8 lakh in environmental compensation for construction and demolition-related violations.