The proposed policy is aimed at boosting the government's revenue from liquor sales.

Currently, excise duty rates vary from 30% to 300% depending on the liquor category and wholesale price. The government plans to increase these rates under the proposed framework.

Additionally, sellers currently get a fixed profit margin of ₹50 per bottle on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and up to ₹100 per bottle on foreign liquor.