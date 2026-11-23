Delhi clears premium liquor expansion, but alcohol prices may rise
What's the story
Delhi residents may soon have access to a wider selection of premium liquor brands at upgraded retail stores. According to The Times of India, a committee has cleared the way for the rollout of a new policy that aims to expand the availability of premium liquor and revamp retail outlets. However, this overhaul could also lead to an increase in alcohol prices as the Delhi government plans to raise excise duty and retailer margins, TOI stated, citing an official.
Revenue goals
Proposed increase in excise duty and retailer margins
The proposed policy is aimed at boosting the government's revenue from liquor sales.
Currently, excise duty rates vary from 30% to 300% depending on the liquor category and wholesale price. The government plans to increase these rates under the proposed framework.
Additionally, sellers currently get a fixed profit margin of ₹50 per bottle on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and up to ₹100 per bottle on foreign liquor.
Retail management
Upgrading existing government liquor shops
Under the proposed framework, the Delhi government does not plan to involve private companies in retail operations.
The four Delhi government agencies will continue to manage the city's more than 700 liquor shops.
Reforms will focus on upgrading the size, facilities, and overall functioning of these outlets to improve the shopping experience and expand premium offerings.
Sales target
Liquor sales target for Delhi in the current financial year
Delhi's liquor sales fetched roughly ₹6,300 crore in 2025-26 and the target for the current financial year has been pegged at ₹7,200 crore.
While Chief Minister Rekha Gupta discussed the policy with her cabinet colleagues last Friday, sources were quoted as saying that its actual rollout may take some time.
The upcoming Punjab assembly elections are believed to be a key factor behind this potential delay, due to drugs and liquor being critical political points.