Republic Day rehearsal: Delhi traffic advisory for January 24

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for January 24, 2026, when the full-dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade will be held. The rehearsal will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed along Kartavya Path to India Gate. To ensure smooth conduct of the event, elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions will be in place from 10:15am to 12:30pm.

Route details Traffic restrictions and alternative routes announced During the rehearsal, Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be closed to all traffic. Cross traffic on Kartavya Path will also not be allowed at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road till the parade rehearsal ends. India Gate will be shut for all vehicular traffic during this period.

Alternate paths Suggested alternative routes for commuters The Delhi Traffic Police has suggested several alternative routes for commuters who need to travel during the restricted hours. These include Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Sikandra Road, Firozshah Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, and Motilal Nehru Marg. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys and use these alternative routes between 10:15am and 12:30pm to avoid the restricted parade route.

Safety precautions Public safety measures during Republic Day rehearsal The public is advised to be alert and report any suspicious activities or objects to nearby police personnel. The flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, UAVs, quadcopters, etc., is banned over Delhi till February 1, 2026. Commuters are also requested to be patient and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed at intersections during this time.

Information access Stay updated with Delhi Traffic Police For further updates on traffic arrangements and restrictions, commuters can visit the official website of Delhi Traffic Police or follow them on social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. They can also reach out via WhatsApp or helpline numbers provided by the department. The measures are aimed at ensuring public safety and the smooth conduct of the Republic Day Parade rehearsal event.