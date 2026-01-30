Dense fog shrouds Delhi, poor AQI persists amid weather shifts

Delhi woke up to a foggy Friday morning with dense mist and cloudy skies. The national capital has been reeling under poor air quality and changing weather conditions. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 231 at 6:00am, falling in the "poor" category. Despite the persistent concerns, Delhi's overall air quality saw a marginal improvement on Friday morning. Recent spells of rainfall have helped slightly reduce pollution levels from previous days.

Pollution update High pollution levels recorded in certain Delhi areas Out of 39 monitoring stations across the city, 13 recorded "moderate" air quality while 22 remained in the "poor" category. However, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Nehru Nagar, and Siri Fort recorded AQI levels above 300, falling in the "very poor" category. Anand Vihar (291), Ashok Vihar (271), Bawana (241), and Burari Crossing (214) also had high AQI readings. In neighboring Noida, AQI readings were recorded at Noida Sector-62 (183), Noida Sector-1 (264), and Noida Sector-116 (264).

Weather forecast IMD forecasts more rainfall, thunderstorms for Delhi The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall and thunderstorms over Delhi and adjoining areas from January 31 to February 2. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall on January 31 and February 1. The IMD also forecasted shallow to moderate fog during morning hours in Delhi along with generally overcast skies.

