Dense fog shrouds Delhi, poor AQI persists amid weather shifts
What's the story
Delhi woke up to a foggy Friday morning with dense mist and cloudy skies. The national capital has been reeling under poor air quality and changing weather conditions. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 231 at 6:00am, falling in the "poor" category. Despite the persistent concerns, Delhi's overall air quality saw a marginal improvement on Friday morning. Recent spells of rainfall have helped slightly reduce pollution levels from previous days.
Pollution update
High pollution levels recorded in certain Delhi areas
Out of 39 monitoring stations across the city, 13 recorded "moderate" air quality while 22 remained in the "poor" category. However, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Nehru Nagar, and Siri Fort recorded AQI levels above 300, falling in the "very poor" category. Anand Vihar (291), Ashok Vihar (271), Bawana (241), and Burari Crossing (214) also had high AQI readings. In neighboring Noida, AQI readings were recorded at Noida Sector-62 (183), Noida Sector-1 (264), and Noida Sector-116 (264).
Weather forecast
IMD forecasts more rainfall, thunderstorms for Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall and thunderstorms over Delhi and adjoining areas from January 31 to February 2. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall on January 31 and February 1. The IMD also forecasted shallow to moderate fog during morning hours in Delhi along with generally overcast skies.
Rainfall record
Delhi records highest January rainfall in 4 years
This month, Delhi has recorded its highest January rainfall in four years, which brought about a sudden change in temperature in several areas. With the latest spell of rain, the city's total rainfall for January has reached 24mm, the highest January total in four years. The wettest day was on January 8, 2022, when Delhi received 40.6mm of rainfall.