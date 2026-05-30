Pre-monsoon 'aandhi' hits Delhi-NCR, IMD issues orange alert

A dust storm has hit the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), bringing along thunderstorms and rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a dust storm followed by thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50-70km/h. This weather event is locally known as "aandhi," which refers to violent pre-monsoon dust storms that occur in northwest India in late May.

Storm formation What is a dust storm? A dust storm turns into a thunderstorm when cool air inside a growing storm cloud plunges toward the ground in a downdraft. Upon landing, it spreads outwards as a gust front, creating a moving wall of wind that carries soil. The same cloud then releases rain. The IMD has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated hailstorms in Delhi-NCR.

Weather forecast Thunderstorms expected till May 31 Moderate to severe thunderstorms with wind speeds of up to 70km/h are expected till May 31. This weather change is likely to bring down temperatures by five to seven degrees Celsius after May 29. The sudden weather activity has also caused dust storms and gusty winds in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

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