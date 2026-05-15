There were no reports of casualties or injuries

Massive fire burns several vehicles parked in Delhi's Shahdara

By Chanshimla Varah 06:17 pm May 15, 202606:17 pm

What's the story

A massive fire broke out in a parking lot where several vehicles were parked near the railway line in Bihar Colony under the Farsh Bazar police station area of Shahdara district, Delhi, on Friday. There were no reports of casualties or injuries. According to initial reports, several cars caught fire, with blasts heard during the incident. Several fire tenders have been deployed to the area.