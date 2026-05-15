Massive fire burns several vehicles parked in Delhi's Shahdara
What's the story
A massive fire broke out in a parking lot where several vehicles were parked near the railway line in Bihar Colony under the Farsh Bazar police station area of Shahdara district, Delhi, on Friday. There were no reports of casualties or injuries. According to initial reports, several cars caught fire, with blasts heard during the incident. Several fire tenders have been deployed to the area.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Bihari colony
#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out in several vehicles parked near the railway line in Bihari Colony, under the Farsh Bazar PS area in the Shahdara district. Multiple fire tenders are at the scene. Efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/PcxauMRYxu— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026
Fire
Fire killed 9
This incident comes two weeks after a devastating fire broke out in a residential building in Shahdara, killing nine people. The blaze was suspected to have been triggered by an air conditioning unit explosion. According to Delhi Police, fire was found in flats located on the second, third, and fourth floors of the building.