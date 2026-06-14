Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Kalkaji restaurant
What's the story
A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in South Delhi's Kalkaji area early Sunday morning. The blaze, which started in a temporary structure on the upper floor of a restaurant-cum-banquet near Desh Bandhu Gupta College, quickly spread to three commercial LPG cylinders. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and an elderly woman was safely rescued during the incident.
Rescue operation
Fire spread to 3 commercial LPG cylinders
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the fire and immediately dispatched six fire tenders. As the scale of the fire increased, it was declared a Make-4 incident, and more tenders were called in. The flames spread from the basement to the ground floor and up to the third floor, engulfing a temporary structure on the terrace.
Successful rescue
75-year-old woman rescued from 2nd floor
During the incident, a 75-year-old woman named Sita Devi was trapped on the second floor. Firefighters carried out a daring rescue operation and brought her out safely. A total of nine fire units were deployed to douse the flames, including water tenders, a water bowser, breathing support units, and multipurpose vehicles. The cause of this massive blaze is still unknown as cooling operations continue at the site.
Incident aftermath
Preliminary indications suggest possible short circuit
No casualties have been reported from this incident, and all occupants of the adjoining building were safely evacuated. Around 10-12 people were present in the vicinity at that time, authorities said. The restaurant was not operational during this incident, and preliminary indications suggest a possible short circuit as its cause. Teams remain on-site to assess damage and secure the area after the fire was brought under control.