31,000 oxytocin injections seized in Delhi after cold-storage norms violated
What's the story
The Delhi Drugs Control Department has seized over 31,000 oxytocin injections from a pharmaceutical company in the Patparganj Industrial Area in Delhi. The drugs were found to be improperly stored at room temperature instead of the mandated cold-chain requirement of 2°C to 8°C. The seized stock included Oxywin (oxytocin injection IP 5 IU/ml), which is crucial for labor induction and preventing postpartum hemorrhage during childbirth.
Legal breach
Public health risk
An official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that storing oxytocin injections at room temperature renders them ineffective and poses a public health risk. This practice also violates Rule 65 (17) of the Drugs Rules, 1945. The stock was reportedly procured from a Bareilly-based firm in May 2026 and has been kept under improper conditions since then.
Investigation underway
Investigations underway
Officials are now looking into whether any doses from the batch have been distributed. They are preparing to issue stop-sale and recall notices if required. Further investigations and legal proceedings are underway against those responsible for this violation of drug safety rules. The Delhi Drugs Control Department has also warned that inspections across the city will continue, with strict action promised against anyone found violating storage regulations in the future.
Safety issues
Another seizure last month
This latest seizure comes on the heels of another incident last month when 2,675 ampoules of oxytocin injection IP 5 IU/ml were seized from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. That batch was allegedly not of standard quality and lacked synthetic oxytocin. These incidents are part of a larger crackdown on oxytocin supplies amid quality concerns in other states.