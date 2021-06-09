People happy with getting jabs at polling booths: Kejriwal

Campaign aims to administer COVID-19 vaccines to all people aged above 45 in the next four weeks

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a vaccination center on Wednesday, a day after his government launched the Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination campaign in the national capital. The campaign is aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging citizens aged above 45 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at local polling booths in their assembly constituencies. Here are more details.

Booth officers visiting houses and alloting vaccination slots

"Visited a center under the Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination campaign today. People there seemed to be happy about the fact that they could get vaccinated near their homes at the polling booths where they go to cast their votes," Kejriwal tweeted. "There is also no issue of online booking. Booth officers are going to people's houses to allot vaccination slots to them," he added.

Campaign

The campaign was launched at the Ballimaran assembly constituency

The campaign was launched at the Ballimaran assembly constituency on Tuesday. The door-to-door campaign has been initiated with a view to administering COVID-19 vaccines to all people aged above 45 in the next four weeks. As part of the campaign, booth-level officers are visiting the people in their wards and encouraging citizens to get vaccinated at local polling booths.

Statement

E-rickshaws arranged to take citizens to polling booths

E-rickshaws have been arranged to take citizens to polling booths to get them vaccinated. A statement from the Aam Aadmi Party had said that those above 45 years of age should be vaccinated in four weeks and the Delhi government would similarly carry this out for those in the 18-44 age category as well.