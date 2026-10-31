INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally: Traffic police issue advisory
What's the story
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters in central Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday. The advisory comes ahead of the Congress-led INDIA bloc's "Chalo Dilli" rally at Ramlila Maidan. The rally is expected to draw a large crowd of politicians, supporters, student organizations, and other groups protesting against alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.
Diversion details
10 diversion points set up
To manage the expected crowd, the traffic police have set up 10 diversion points from 10:00am to 5:00pm.
These include Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, and Ajmeri Gate traffic signal, among others.
The affected stretches are Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (from ITO to Delhi Gate), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate), Aruna Asaf Ali Road (Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk) and Minto Road-Kamla Market Roundabout-Hamdard Chowk.
Commuter guidance
Advisory for passengers traveling to New Delhi railway station
The traffic police have advised passengers traveling to New Delhi railway station to take specific routes depending on their point of origin.
Passengers from DBG Road should take Chelmsford Road-Outer Circle of Connaught Place-Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg, while those coming from East Delhi should use ITO-DDU Marg-Bhavbhuti Marg.
The DCP also urged commuters to use public transport like Delhi Metro trains wherever possible and park vehicles only at designated spots.
Security measures
Over 3,000 personnel deployed, CCTV cameras will monitor the area
Over 3,000 Delhi Police personnel and several companies of armed paramilitary forces will be deployed.
A senior police officer said that nearly 250 high-definition and AI-enabled CCTV cameras will monitor the area.
A temporary police control room has been established to monitor live video feed from these cameras and relay requisite directions to security personnel deployed in and around the ground.
The Ramlila contingency plan includes provisions for the safe evacuation of top politicians in case of emergencies.