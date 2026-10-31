INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally: Traffic police issue advisory

The traffic police have advised passengers traveling to New Delhi railway station to take specific routes depending on their point of origin.

Passengers from DBG Road should take Chelmsford Road-Outer Circle of Connaught Place-Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg, while those coming from East Delhi should use ITO-DDU Marg-Bhavbhuti Marg.

The DCP also urged commuters to use public transport like Delhi Metro trains wherever possible and park vehicles only at designated spots.